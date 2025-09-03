Explore
Planning To Buy Gold On Diwali Or For A Wedding? Here’s All You Need To Know

Updated: 03 Sept 2025, 04:17 pm IST Livemint

Gold and silver prices have skyrocketed to record highs, with gold touching nearly ₹1,06,000 per 10 grams and silver surging to ₹1,25,000 per kg. Investors and buyers are now asking — should you buy gold or silver ahead of Diwali and the upcoming wedding season? In this video, Manav Modi, Analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), explains why bullion prices are rising sharply, the impact of the rupee’s depreciation against the US dollar, and what buyers should do during Diwali and wedding season. We also discuss whether gold or silver is the better bet in the current scenario. Watch till the end for expert insights.

 
