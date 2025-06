RBI Repo Rate: Governor Sanjay Malhotra's Surprise 50 bps Rate Cut Stuns Markets | Bank Nifty

Updated: 06 Jun 2025, 11:04 AM IST

In a surprising move, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced a 50 basis points rate cut, catching markets off guard. The unexpected policy shift aims to stimulate economic growth amid global uncertainties. Watch!