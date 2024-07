Reliance Jio IPO: Will a Spin-off Create More Value? Here’s What Jefferies Says

Updated: 15 Jul 2024, 01:39 PM IST

Reliance Jio, the telecom arm of Reliance Industries Limited, is gearing up for its highly anticipated IPO next year. The company's IPO is expected to be one of the largest in Indian history, with estimates suggesting a valuation of $112 billion or ₹9 lakh crore. Jefferies prefers the spin-off route. But why?