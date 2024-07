RVNL Shares Surged 400% In A Year | Should You Buy Now?

Updated: 15 Jul 2024, 01:33 PM IST

Stocks of RVNL or Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd have surged over 400% in the last one year. Making it the second railway stock, after IRFC, to cross the market cap of ₹1 lakh crore. But, what’s the reason behind this rally? And, should you buy it now? Watch the full video to know!