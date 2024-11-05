Explore
Sagility India IPO Opens: IPO Price Band, GMP & More | Should You Subscribe?

Updated: 05 Nov 2024, 12:57 PM IST Livemint

Sagility India Limited IPO has hit the Indian stock market on Tuesday. Sagility India, which is a healthcare solutions provider, has opened its initial public offering from November 5th to November 7th, 2024. The company is looking to raise ₹2,106.6 crore through an offer for sale (OFS), meaning the proceeds will go to the current stakeholders selling their shares. Watch!

 
