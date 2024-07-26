Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Samir Arora Calls Out Fund Managers for Downplaying Tax Hike Impact On Stock Markets | Budget 2024

Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 04:50 PM IST Livemint

STOCK MARKET | SAMIR ARORA | TAX | LTCG | STCG | MONEY Market veteran Samir Arora has expressed disappointment over the hike in long term and short term capital gains tax. He believes that India may become less attractive to investors on a post-tax basis. He also pointed out fund managers and analysts for downplaying the impact of tax change. Watch the full video to know what he thinks about LTCG and STCG tax hikes in the Union Budget 2024!

