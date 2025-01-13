Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 13 2025 15:29:20
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 122.95 -3.49%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 298.75 -3.07%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 292.50 -2.69%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,242.90 0.04%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 287.90 -3.97%
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  SBI Lost 45,000 Cr, HDFC Bank 70,500 Cr | Top Stocks See Major Correction | Stock Market Crash

SBI Lost 45,000 Cr, HDFC Bank 70,500 Cr | Top Stocks See Major Correction | Stock Market Crash

Updated: 13 Jan 2025, 03:36 PM IST Livemint

The Indian stock market has remained under pressure for the past few weeks, with a consistent downward trend impacting major players. Even the State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest government-owned bank, was not spared, as its market capitalization (mcap) fell sharply by ₹44,935.46 crore to ₹6,63,233.14 crore. Similarly, HDFC Bank, the largest private-sector bank in India, faced significant losses, with its mcap declining by ₹70,479.23 crore to ₹12,67,440.61 crore during the same period. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue