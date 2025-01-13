The Indian stock market has remained under pressure for the past few weeks, with a consistent downward trend impacting major players. Even the State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest government-owned bank, was not spared, as its market capitalization (mcap) fell sharply by ₹44,935.46 crore to ₹6,63,233.14 crore. Similarly, HDFC Bank, the largest private-sector bank in India, faced significant losses, with its mcap declining by ₹70,479.23 crore to ₹12,67,440.61 crore during the same period. Watch!
