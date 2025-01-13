Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  SBI Lost 45,000 Cr, HDFC Bank 70,500 Cr | Top Stocks See Major Correction | Stock Market Crash

SBI Lost 45,000 Cr, HDFC Bank 70,500 Cr | Top Stocks See Major Correction | Stock Market Crash

Updated: 13 Jan 2025, 03:36 PM IST Livemint

The Indian stock market has remained under pressure for the past few weeks, with a consistent downward trend impacting major players. Even the State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest government-owned bank, was not spared, as its market capitalization (mcap) fell sharply by 44,935.46 crore to 6,63,233.14 crore. Similarly, HDFC Bank, the largest private-sector bank in India, faced significant losses, with its mcap declining by 70,479.23 crore to 12,67,440.61 crore during the same period. Watch!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.