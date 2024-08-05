Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 05 2024 15:53:23
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 149.80 -5.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,016.65 -7.32%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 413.20 -1.54%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 811.10 -4.34%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,615.15 -2.68%
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  SBI’s Profit in Last Four Years More Than Previous 64 Years; What Led to The Surge? | Stock Market

SBI’s Profit in Last Four Years More Than Previous 64 Years; What Led to The Surge? | Stock Market

Updated: 05 Aug 2024, 03:27 PM IST Livemint

SBI's Profit After Tax or PAT for past four years has surpassed the total profit over the previous 64 years. When khara assumed office, the annual profit for the public sector lender was around ₹14,000 crore. SBI’s profit has now risen to ₹17,000 crore per quarter. What led to this growth? Watch the video to know!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue