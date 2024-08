SBI’s Profit in Last Four Years More Than Previous 64 Years; What Led to The Surge? | Stock Market

Updated: 05 Aug 2024, 03:27 PM IST

SBI's Profit After Tax or PAT for past four years has surpassed the total profit over the previous 64 years. When khara assumed office, the annual profit for the public sector lender was around ₹14,000 crore. SBI’s profit has now risen to ₹17,000 crore per quarter. What led to this growth? Watch the video to know!