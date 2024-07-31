Explore
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  SEBI Begins 'Surgical Strike' On F&O Mess | Suggests Slew Of Measures To Curb Options Trading

SEBI Begins 'Surgical Strike' On F&O Mess | Suggests Slew Of Measures To Curb Options Trading

Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 08:07 PM IST Livemint

Market regulator SEBI has finally introduced tough measures to curb the menace of F&O trading, which has resulted in monumental losses to retail investors. As per SEBI study, 78 lakh investors in FY 2023-24 lost over ₹50,000 crores. What measures has SEBI brought? Watch to find out! #sebi #futures #optionstrading #futuresandoptions Want to make your money go further & work harder for you? Here are 20 Personal Finance Strategies from Mint. Check out our new coffee table book authored by Neil Borate & the Mint Money team. Download your digital copy here! https://shorturl.at/dDUV1 Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg

 
