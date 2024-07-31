SEBI Begins 'Surgical Strike' On F&O Mess | Suggests Slew Of Measures To Curb Options Trading

Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 08:07 PM IST

Market regulator SEBI has finally introduced tough measures to curb the menace of F&O trading, which has resulted in monumental losses to retail investors. As per SEBI study, 78 lakh investors in FY 2023-24 lost over ₹50,000 crores. What measures has SEBI brought?