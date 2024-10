SEBI Board Meet Key Announcements From New Asset Class to Changes in ‘Connected Person’ Term

Updated: 01 Oct 2024, 11:38 AM IST

Equity markets regulator SEBI approved key measures in its board meeting on September 30. However, the market watchdog surprised investors by refraining from announcing measures to limit a surge in derivatives trading, even as it was widely expected by experts and traders. From changes in 'connected persons' definition to new asset class, here are the top 5 announcements from SEBI Board Meet. Watch!