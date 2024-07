‘Shark’ Namita Thapar’s Investment Swells 38,200% After STRONG Emcure Pharma Listing! | Details

Updated: 15 Jul 2024, 01:35 PM IST

Shark Tank India fame Namita Thapar’s investment in Emcure Pharma surged by 38,200% and her ₹2 crore investment swelled to a whopping ₹800 crore. Shares of Emcure Pharma recently got listed on the stock exchanges at a premium of over 31%. Here’s how her ‘expertise’ really worked out!