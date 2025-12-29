Silver At ₹ 2.5 Lakh, Crosses NVIDIA To Become Second Most Valuable Asset! Why's Musk Worried?

Updated: 29 Dec 2025, 04:46 pm IST

Silver prices have gone parabolic in 2025 — but is the rally running too hot? After silver surged past record highs in global and Indian markets, tech billionaire Elon Musk issued a rare warning, flagging concerns over silver’s importance to industrial supply chains. His comments have rattled traders as the metal continues to outperform gold and equities. With silver in a multi-year supply deficit, booming demand from EVs, solar power and data centres — and rising global uncertainty — the big question now is: Is this the top, or just the beginning? In this video, we break down: Why silver prices exploded What Musk’s warning really means Whether investors should book profits or stay invested