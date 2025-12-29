Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Silver At 2.5 Lakh, Crosses NVIDIA To Become Second Most Valuable Asset! Why's Musk Worried?

Silver At 2.5 Lakh, Crosses NVIDIA To Become Second Most Valuable Asset! Why's Musk Worried?

Updated: 29 Dec 2025, 04:46 pm IST Livemint

Silver prices have gone parabolic in 2025 — but is the rally running too hot? After silver surged past record highs in global and Indian markets, tech billionaire Elon Musk issued a rare warning, flagging concerns over silver’s importance to industrial supply chains. His comments have rattled traders as the metal continues to outperform gold and equities. With silver in a multi-year supply deficit, booming demand from EVs, solar power and data centres — and rising global uncertainty — the big question now is: Is this the top, or just the beginning? In this video, we break down: Why silver prices exploded What Musk’s warning really means Whether investors should book profits or stay invested