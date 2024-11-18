Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 18 2024 14:08:43
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.20 3.04%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 552.35 -2.41%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 775.00 0.10%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 366.65 -1.57%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,261.40 -0.50%
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Stock Market Crash: 50 Lakh Crore Gone… But Signs Of Recovery Ahead? | FII Selling Spree Slows

Stock Market Crash: 50 Lakh Crore Gone… But Signs Of Recovery Ahead? | FII Selling Spree Slows

Updated: 18 Nov 2024, 01:32 PM IST Livemint

India's stock market has seen a staggering loss of ₹50 lakh crore in just seven weeks. The Nifty and Sensex have entered a correction phase, falling nearly 10% from their all-time highs in late September. But there’s a glimmer of hope—foreign investors are finally slowing their selling spree. Watch this video for more details!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue