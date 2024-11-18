India's stock market has seen a staggering loss of ₹50 lakh crore in just seven weeks. The Nifty and Sensex have entered a correction phase, falling nearly 10% from their all-time highs in late September. But there’s a glimmer of hope—foreign investors are finally slowing their selling spree. Watch this video for more details!
