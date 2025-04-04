Explore
Fri Apr 04 2025 13:29:16
Stock Market Crash: Wall Street’s WORST Day Since Covid | Sensex, Nifty In Deep Losses

Updated: 04 Apr 2025, 01:28 PM IST Livemint

S&P 500 companies erased a combined $2.4 trillion in market value. While some other estimates stated that the US markets lost $3.1 trillion overall on Thursday. It should be noted that the $3 trillion wipe out on a single day comes as the Trump plans to raise $600 billion annually from the recently announced tariffs. The Indian stock market witnessed deep losses in intraday trade on Friday, April 4. Benchmark indices, the Sensex crashed over 800 points to near 75,500, while the Nifty 50 dropped more than a percent to below 22,950. All the sectoral indices were in the red except the FMCG pack. Nifty auto, IT, metal pharma were down as much as 5%. Watch!

 
