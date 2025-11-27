Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Stock Markets: Nifty 50, Sensex Hit New Record Highs | What’s Driving The Markets?

Stock Markets: Nifty 50, Sensex Hit New Record Highs | What’s Driving The Markets?

Updated: 27 Nov 2025, 04:50 pm IST Livemint

Indian stock markets hit fresh record highs as both the Nifty 50 and Sensex surged in early trade on November 27. But what’s driving the markets? In this video, we break down the five major factors lifting sentiment — from rate cut hopes to FII buying, improving earnings outlook, Russia–Ukraine peace signals, and key technical levels. We also bring expert insights from Amruta Shinde (Choice Equity Broking) and Prashanth Tapse (Mehta Equities) on market support, resistance, and risks ahead. If you follow the markets daily — this is your quick, crisp explainer on what’s driving the rally.