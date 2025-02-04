Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 04 2025 13:19:47
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 706.75 2.81%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.40 1.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 777.55 2.17%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 284.00 0.04%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,268.40 1.25%
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Stock Markets Surge: Nifty, Sensex Rally as Trump Pauses Tariffs on Canada & Mexico | Here’s Why

Stock Markets Surge: Nifty, Sensex Rally as Trump Pauses Tariffs on Canada & Mexico | Here’s Why

Updated: 04 Feb 2025, 01:21 PM IST Livemint

Indian benchmark indices opened Tuesday in green while other Asia-Pacific markets also rose after Donald Trump paused tariffs on Canada and Mexico for a month. In separate negotiations, Canada and Mexico have agreed with the United States to pause planned tariffs for at least a month. President Donald Trump on Monday held off on his tariff threats against Mexico and Canada for 30 days after the two U.S. neighbors agreed to boost border security efforts. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue