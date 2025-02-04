Indian benchmark indices opened Tuesday in green while other Asia-Pacific markets also rose after Donald Trump paused tariffs on Canada and Mexico for a month. In separate negotiations, Canada and Mexico have agreed with the United States to pause planned tariffs for at least a month. President Donald Trump on Monday held off on his tariff threats against Mexico and Canada for 30 days after the two U.S. neighbors agreed to boost border security efforts. Watch!
