Stock Markets Update: Japan Rebounds 10%, Asia Back in Green After a Global Mayhem on Monday

Updated: 06 Aug 2024, 10:17 AM IST

Japan stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday after the Nikkei 225 and Topix dropped over 12% on Monday. Japan’s Nikkei 225 and the broad-based Topix gained as much as 10% in trade on Monday. Other Asia-pacific markets also opened higher, showing some recovery after mayhem in global markets. South Korea’s Kospi jumped above 3%, while the small-cap Kosdaq was up more than 4.5%. The South Korean markets were halted temporarily on Monday after they fell 8%, triggering circuit breakers. Here all about the global stock markets performance on Tuesday!