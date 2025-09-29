Tata Capital IPO: Price Band, Dates, Issue Size & More | Biggest IPO Of 2025

Updated: 29 Sept 2025, 03:56 pm IST

Tata Capital IPO opens for subscription on October 6, 2025, with a price band fixed at ₹310– ₹326 per share. At the upper end, the IPO will raise ₹15,512 crore, making it the biggest public issue of 2025. Investors can bid in a minimum lot of 46 shares, with retail, QIB, and NII quotas as per SEBI norms. The IPO includes a fresh issue of 21 crore shares and an offer for sale of 26.58 crore shares by Tata Sons and IFC. Proceeds will be used to strengthen Tier-1 capital and support lending growth. Tata Capital shares are likely to be listed on NSE and BSE on October 13, 2025. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Tata Capital IPO subscription status, allotment date, listing price, and more.