Indian markets opened in red on Tuesday after a turmoil in the global markets as Trump’s tariff on Canada and Mexico kicks off on March 4th. Both the benchmark indices – Nifty and Sensex opened at their lowest level since June 2024. Asian markets were also under the pain after the US markets saw a big decline. Watch!
