Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue Mar 04 2025 13:28:59
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 138.70 0.14%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 715.05 2.86%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 393.60 -0.99%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 617.20 -0.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 314.00 -0.16%
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Trump Tariff Impact: Nifty, Sensex At Lowest Level Since June 2024 | Asian Markets, Wall Street Drop

Trump Tariff Impact: Nifty, Sensex At Lowest Level Since June 2024 | Asian Markets, Wall Street Drop

Updated: 04 Mar 2025, 01:11 PM IST Livemint

Indian markets opened in red on Tuesday after a turmoil in the global markets as Trump’s tariff on Canada and Mexico kicks off on March 4th. Both the benchmark indices – Nifty and Sensex opened at their lowest level since June 2024. Asian markets were also under the pain after the US markets saw a big decline. Watch!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue