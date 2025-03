Trump Tariff Impact: Nifty, Sensex At Lowest Level Since June 2024 | Asian Markets, Wall Street Drop

Updated: 04 Mar 2025, 01:11 PM IST

Indian markets opened in red on Tuesday after a turmoil in the global markets as Trump’s tariff on Canada and Mexico kicks off on March 4th. Both the benchmark indices – Nifty and Sensex opened at their lowest level since June 2024. Asian markets were also under the pain after the US markets saw a big decline. Watch!