Trump Tariff Reaction: Nifty, Sensex In Red | Biggest Hit On IT & Auto Stocks | Pharma Stocks Surge

Updated: 03 Apr 2025, 12:55 PM IST

The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, traded lower on Thursday following a sharp sell-off in global markets. This decline came after US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on over 180 countries, including a 26% tariff on India—half the rate India imposes on US imports. Additionally, Trump imposed a 25% tariff on automobile imports into the US. These developments led to selling pressure in sectors like IT and automobiles, while pharma stocks gained as they were exempt from the tariffs for now. Watch!