Trump Vows to Make the US A 'Crypto Capital' & 'Bitcoin Superpower' | Cryptocurrency News

Trump Vows to Make the US A ‘Crypto Capital’ & ‘Bitcoin Superpower’ | Cryptocurrency News

Updated: 29 Jul 2024, 11:20 AM IST Livemint

Former US President Donald Trump says ‘the United States will be the crypto capital of the planet and the bitcoin superpower of the world’ if he's elected in November. In an address at Nashville’s Bitcoin2024 conference, the former Republican candidate says cryptocurrency bitcoin is ‘the steel industry of 100 years ago’. Cryptocurrency Bitcoin has surged over $12,000 in the last two weeks. Watch the video for full details!

 
