The Urban Company IPO 2025 is here! The ₹1,900 crore issue opens for subscription on September 10, 2025 and closes on September 12, 2025. In this video, we cover everything you need to know before applying – from IPO price band, GMP, lot size, issue size, allotment & listing dates, to financial performance and company review. Urban Company, India’s largest tech-driven home and beauty services marketplace, has shown 38% revenue growth and turned profitable with a ₹240 crore profit in FY25. With a strong market opportunity and rising grey market buzz ( ₹36 GMP, ~35% premium), should you apply for the Urban Company IPO or stay cautious? Watch!
