Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Urban Company IPO: Price Band, Important Dates, GMP, Company Review & More Details

Urban Company IPO: Price Band, Important Dates, GMP, Company Review & More Details

Updated: 10 Sept 2025, 07:12 am IST Livemint

The Urban Company IPO 2025 is here! The 1,900 crore issue opens for subscription on September 10, 2025 and closes on September 12, 2025. In this video, we cover everything you need to know before applying – from IPO price band, GMP, lot size, issue size, allotment & listing dates, to financial performance and company review. Urban Company, India’s largest tech-driven home and beauty services marketplace, has shown 38% revenue growth and turned profitable with a 240 crore profit in FY25. With a strong market opportunity and rising grey market buzz ( 36 GMP, ~35% premium), should you apply for the Urban Company IPO or stay cautious? Watch!