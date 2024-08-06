Explore
OPEN IN APP
Active Stocks
Tue Aug 06 2024 11:09:07
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.25 0.97%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,029.40 1.25%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 493.50 1.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 814.30 0.39%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 417.95 1.15%
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  US Stock Markets Lose $1 Trillion on Monday, Here Are The Biggest Losers | Global Market Crash

US Stock Markets Lose $1 Trillion on Monday, Here Are The Biggest Losers | Global Market Crash

Updated: 06 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM IST Livemint

The seven most-valuable US Tech companies lost a combined $1 trillion in market value on Monday. Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet and Tesla, and the seven most-valuable tech companies lost $995 billion during monday trade. Nvidia shed more than $300 billion in market cap at the opening bell, later recovering to close with a loss of $168 billion. Watch the video to know more!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue