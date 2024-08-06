The seven most-valuable US Tech companies lost a combined $1 trillion in market value on Monday. Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet and Tesla, and the seven most-valuable tech companies lost $995 billion during monday trade. Nvidia shed more than $300 billion in market cap at the opening bell, later recovering to close with a loss of $168 billion. Watch the video to know more!
