US Stock Markets Lose $1 Trillion on Monday, Here Are The Biggest Losers | Global Market Crash

Updated: 06 Aug 2024, 11:15 AM IST

The seven most-valuable US Tech companies lost a combined $1 trillion in market value on Monday. Meta, Microsoft, Alphabet and Tesla, and the seven most-valuable tech companies lost $995 billion during monday trade. Nvidia shed more than $300 billion in market cap at the opening bell, later recovering to close with a loss of $168 billion. Watch the video to know more!