Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Waaree Energies IPO Breaks Record of Bajaj Housing, Tata Tech | Complete Details About the Company

Waaree Energies IPO Breaks Record of Bajaj Housing, Tata Tech | Complete Details About the Company

Updated: 24 Oct 2024, 03:40 PM IST Livemint

The Waaree Energies IPO was subscribed over 76 times by the close of its third and final day on October 23, 2024. The solar PV module manufacturer received 97.34 lakh applications, the highest in India's IPO history, surpassing previous records set by Bajaj Housing Finance, Tata Technologies, and LIC IPOs. Watch!

 
