Waaree Energies Shares List at 66% Premium on NSE After a Record Breaking IPO Subscription

Updated: 28 Oct 2024, 03:18 PM IST

Waaree Energies shares listed on the stock exchanges on Monday, October 28. The stock got listed at a bumper premium of 66.33% at ₹2,500 per share on the NSE. The issue price of waaree energy shares was ₹1,503. What should investor do now? Watch!