Business News/ Videos / Markets/  WeWork India Share Price Outlook: Jefferies & ICICI See Strong Growth, Up To 50% Stock Upside

WeWork India Share Price Outlook: Jefferies & ICICI See Strong Growth, Up To 50% Stock Upside

Updated: 25 Nov 2025, 10:59 am IST Livemint

WeWork India is back in the spotlight as major brokerages turn strongly bullish after its recent IPO. Both ICICI Securities and Jefferies have initiated coverage with upbeat targets, projecting up to 50% upside from current levels. Driven by booming demand for premium flexible workspaces, rising occupancy, and strong backing from the Embassy Group, analysts believe WeWork India is positioned as one of the country’s most premium and well-placed players in the flex office market.

 
