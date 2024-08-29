Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  What Helped Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Hit $1 Trillion Market Cap

What Helped Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Hit $1 Trillion Market Cap

Updated: 29 Aug 2024, 12:03 PM IST Livemint

Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway becomes first non-tech US firm to hit $1 trillion in market value as its stock has rallied 30% in 2024 on strong insurance results and economic growth optimism. Berkshire Hathaway's rally this year has outpaced the S&P 500’s gains of 18%. The Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate joins the elite group dominated by tech giants like Alphabet, Meta, and Nvidia. But what led to the recent surge in the valuation? We tell you in this video!

