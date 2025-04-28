Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Apr 28 2025 09:55:35
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,338.75 2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.15 1.05%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 806.55 0.98%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 661.60 1.03%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 822.50 0.03%
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Why Mutual Funds Failed In Manipur | A 560 Cr Scam & Almost 'Zero Awareness' In India's Northeast

Why Mutual Funds Failed In Manipur | A 560 Cr Scam & Almost 'Zero Awareness' In India's Northeast

Updated: 28 Apr 2025, 09:57 AM IST Livemint

In Manipur, mutual fund awareness is shockingly low — and it cost the state dearly. A ₹560 crore scam thrived due to the absence of financial education and official campaigns in local languages. While cities like Mumbai see massive mutual fund investments, Manipur is left behind. This video uncovers the real impact of ignorance and what needs to change. Don’t miss this eye-opening story!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue