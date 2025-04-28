Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Why Mutual Funds Failed In Manipur | A 560 Cr Scam & Almost 'Zero Awareness' In India's Northeast

Why Mutual Funds Failed In Manipur | A 560 Cr Scam & Almost 'Zero Awareness' In India's Northeast

Updated: 28 Apr 2025, 09:57 AM IST Livemint

In Manipur, mutual fund awareness is shockingly low — and it cost the state dearly. A 560 crore scam thrived due to the absence of financial education and official campaigns in local languages. While cities like Mumbai see massive mutual fund investments, Manipur is left behind. This video uncovers the real impact of ignorance and what needs to change. Don’t miss this eye-opening story!