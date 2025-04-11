Why Nifty & Sensex Rallied Amid Global Market Turmoil | Dow Jones | Nikkei Japan

Despite a turmoil in the global markets, Indian stock indices skyrocketed. Nifty 50 surged 1.7% during the trade on Friday to 22,788. While the Sensex climbed near 1200 points to above 75,000 level. This came after US President Donald Trump declared a 90-day pause on 26% tariffs imposed on India. So why exactly is the Indian stock market rising despite a big fall in the global markets? Watch to know!
