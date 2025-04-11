Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Apr 11 2025 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 133.45 4.91%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 595.05 2.07%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 1,219.30 2.84%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 239.80 1.33%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 754.05 1.62%
Business News/ Videos / Markets/  Why Nifty & Sensex Rallied Amid Global Market Turmoil | Dow Jones | Nikkei Japan

Why Nifty & Sensex Rallied Amid Global Market Turmoil | Dow Jones | Nikkei Japan

Updated: 11 Apr 2025, 03:53 PM IST Livemint

Despite a turmoil in the global markets, Indian stock indices skyrocketed. Nifty 50 surged 1.7% during the trade on Friday to 22,788. While the Sensex climbed near 1200 points to above 75,000 level. This came after US President Donald Trump declared a 90-day pause on 26% tariffs imposed on India. So why exactly is the Indian stock market rising despite a big fall in the global markets? Watch to know!

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue