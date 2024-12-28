Explore
Why White Oak Capital's Prashant Khemka Is Always FULLY Invested In Stock Markets Despite Volatility

Updated: 28 Dec 2024, 04:23 PM IST Livemint

In the first episode of 'Where To Invest ₹10 Lakhs today', we speak to the founder of White Oak Capital Management on where he personally would put this amount of money at this point in time. Khemka tells us why he doesn't really feel the need to diversify across asset classes and why he's always fully invested only in the stock market. Would he splurge a little if given this money? Probably not! Khemka also speaks about his investing mantra and his outlook for 2025 considering the volatility that this year has seen and which sectors he's bullish on. Watch!

 
