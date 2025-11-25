Hello User
'Worst Is Over For India Inc': Jefferies' BIG Forecasts For FY27, Highlights Two Key Sectors

Updated: 25 Nov 2025, 06:36 pm IST Livemint

Jefferies believes India Inc has moved past its weakest earnings phase and is now set for stronger growth ahead. The brokerage has highlighted two key sectors—Cement and Telecom—as the fastest-growing performers for FY27, expecting a sharp rebound supported by improving demand, easing cost pressures, and stabilizing industry conditions. This video breaks down Jefferies’ latest outlook, sector-wise projections, and what investors should watch out for in the coming quarters.