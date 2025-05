Yes Bank Shares Surge 10% | RBI Approves Yes Bank Acquisition By Japan’s Sumitomo: Reports

Updated: 06 May 2025, 02:22 PM IST

Yes Bank's share price surged over 10% in early trade on Tuesday following reports that Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has secured approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to acquire a majority stake in the private sector lender. Watch!