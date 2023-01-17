Maruti Needs a Breakthrough Product and a New Narrative | Mint Explains | Mint

Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 04:40 PM IST

The day the Indian automotive industry was born, a name has always been on the top. Maruti Suzuki, also known as the people's car has been the country's top car maker for years now. Almost every household at some point has owned a Maruti Suzuki car. However, as per the recent developments, Maruti should probably take a step that it hasn't taken since introducing the first people car in 1983. #marutisuzuki #maruti #automobile #automotiveindustry #india #mint Subscribe Now For Latest Updates- https://tinyurl.com/lbw8nze