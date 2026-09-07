Maruti Suzuki Cars To Get More Expensive By Up To ₹20,000 In September | Details

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike of up to ₹20,000 on select models, effective September 2026. The company cited sustained increases in input costs and elevated inflationary pressures. Unlike the previous two hikes since May that applied across its entire portfolio, this increase is limited to select models as Maruti tries to minimise the impact on customers. The company said it had been absorbing higher costs internally but could no longer continue doing so.