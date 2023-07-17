Maruti Suzuki India aims to double turnover to around 1.68 lakh crore by 2030-31 | Mint Primer

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturing f... moreMaruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturing firm, aims to double its turnover to ₹1.68 lakh crore by 2030-31, contributing to Suzuki Motor Corporation's goal of achieving a global turnover of ₹4.32 lakh crore. The company plans to invest in production facilities and human resources to handle the increased volume. The expansion includes a new manufacturing facility with a capacity of 10 lakh vehicles per year. Maruti Suzuki also plans to enter the above ₹20 lakh category to maintain leadership in the MPV segment.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.