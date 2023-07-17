Hello User
Business News/ Videos / Maruti Suzuki India aims to double turnover to around 1.68 lakh crore by 2030-31 | Mint Primer

Maruti Suzuki India aims to double turnover to around 1.68 lakh crore by 2030-31 | Mint Primer

Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 03:38 PM IST Team Mint

Maruti Suzuki, India's largest car manufacturing firm, aims to double its turnover to 1.68 lakh crore by 2030-31, contributing to Suzuki Motor Corporation's goal of achieving a global turnover of 4.32 lakh crore. The company plans to invest in production facilities and human resources to handle the increased volume. The expansion includes a new manufacturing facility with a capacity of 10 lakh vehicles per year. Maruti Suzuki also plans to enter the above 20 lakh category to maintain leadership in the MPV segment.

