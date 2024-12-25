Explore
Business News/ Videos / Mass Firings: Indian Start-Ups Employees In Rebel Mode | 'Want Better Contracts, Flexibility, Stake'

Mass Firings: Indian Start-Ups Employees In Rebel Mode | 'Want Better Contracts, Flexibility, Stake'

Updated: 25 Dec 2024, 06:52 PM IST Abhinav Trivedi

Thousand of Employees have been fired from the VC funded Indian Startup ecosystem over the last 4 years. Many of them have not been handed severance pays while almost all of them were asked to leave instantly. And the reasons are largely out of their control. Employees are now asking for better contracts, moonlighting options, flexibility and other options. There argument: If Startups are selfish, why shouldn't we be? But are there labour laws supporting this change? MINT DEEP DIVE delves into the subject and talks to various stakeholders on & off the record to understand the reasons for mass firings, what is happening at these startups and what kind of impact it is having on Indian economy #startup #india #byjus #swiggy #mint #news #deepdive #firingstatus #unemployment #jobs #employees #technology #fintech #edtech #abhinavtrivedi #stockmarket #inflation #law #legal #labourlaws #narayan #narayamurthy #mentalhealth #overworked #depression #moonlight #moonlighting #stockmarket #upgrade #skills #skilldevelopment #ai #artificialintelligence #automation #podcast #career

 
