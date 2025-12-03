English
Massive Chaos At Airports As Indigo Flights Get Cancelled, Delayed After New Rules Kick In | Watch

Massive Chaos At Airports As Indigo Flights Get Cancelled, Delayed After New Rules Kick In | Watch

Updated: 03 Dec 2025, 11:49 pm IST Livemint

IndiGo’s flight network faced widespread disruption as airports across major Indian cities reported cancellations, delays and operational slowdowns following the implementation of updated duty-time regulations for airline crew. The situation drew significant attention as passenger complaints, congestion visuals and service-related concerns circulated widely on social platforms. Industry watchers are now assessing how staffing requirements, regulatory changes and broader operational pressures may shape airline performance in the coming weeks. Watch.

 
