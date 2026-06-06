Massive Crowd At Cockroach Janta Party Protest; Angry Youth Demand Resignation Of Education Minister

Thousands of citizens From age 18 to 80, gathered at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday, 6 June, to join the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), founded by Abhijeet Dipke, for a peaceful protest. The youth were agitated with the approach and attitude of the Government towards handling paper leaks and demanded education minister's resignation. #cockroachjantaparty #cjp #protest #bjp #dharmendrapradhan #educationnews #neet #cbse #abhinavtrivedi #jantarmantar #youthrally #youth #india #job #economy #unemployment