Massive GST Reforms: FM Spells Out EXACTLY What Gets Cheaper & What Becomes Costlier

Massive GST Reforms: FM Spells Out EXACTLY What Gets Cheaper & What Becomes Costlier

Updated: 05 Sept 2025, 06:30 pm IST Livemint

India's GST Council unveils game-changing GST 2.0 reforms at the 56th meeting, led by FM Nirmala Sitharaman! The new two-tier tax structure of 5% and 18%, effective from Navaratri (September 22), slashes rates on 175 essentials like milk, paneer, soaps, and TVs, while a 40% slab targets sin and luxury goods like tobacco and yachts. PM Modi hails the move as a Diwali gift for the common man, farmers, and MSMEs.

 
