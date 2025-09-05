GST Reforms | GST Council | New GST Rates | GST 2.0 | GST News | GST On Electric Items | GST On Essentials | GST On Food | GST On Cars | Income Tax | Tax Slabs India’s GST Council unveils game-changing GST 2.0 reforms at the 56th meeting, led by FM Nirmala Sitharaman! The new two-tier tax structure of 5% and 18%, effective from Navaratri (September 22), slashes rates on 175 essentials like milk, paneer, soaps, and TVs, while a 40% slab targets sin and luxury goods like tobacco and yachts. PM Modi hails the move as a Diwali gift for the common man, farmers, and MSMEs.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.