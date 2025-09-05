Massive GST Reforms: FM Spells Out EXACTLY What Gets Cheaper & What Becomes Costlier

Updated: 05 Sept 2025, 06:30 pm IST

GST Reforms | GST Council | New GST Rates | GST 2.0 | GST News | GST On Electric Items | GST On Essentials | GST On Food | GST On Cars | Income Tax | Tax Slabs India’s GST Council unveils game-changing GST 2.0 reforms at the 56th meeting, led by FM Nirmala Sitharaman! The new two-tier tax structure of 5% and 18%, effective from Navaratri (September 22), slashes rates on 175 essentials like milk, paneer, soaps, and TVs, while a 40% slab targets sin and luxury goods like tobacco and yachts. PM Modi hails the move as a Diwali gift for the common man, farmers, and MSMEs.