‘Master’ brings box office cheer, ‘Tribhanga’ comes to Netflix

Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 08:28 AM IST

Tamil film Master has set the stage for box office recovery this Pongal with expected weekend collections of Rs. 100 crore. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment.