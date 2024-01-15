Master Of All, Jack Of None | Akasa Air Co-Founder Aditya Ghosh | Rollin’ With The Boss Ep 3 Teaser

Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST

Aditya Ghosh was working as the legal counsel for the parent company of Indigo Airlines in 2008 when he was asked to join as the President. Mr. Ghosh, who co-founded Akasa Air with the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 2022, said that the offer to join Indigo as its President 16 years ago seemed ‘unusual.’ The decision to accept the offer wasn’t easy, as it required him to put what he had built in terms of a career at stake—a decision, which he says, he is glad he made. If that short story sounds unusual and intriguing, you are in for a treat! Tune into Mint on 11th January at 8 pm as Aditya Ghosh joins Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint for a riveting conversation on Rollin’ With The Boss.