Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Master Of All, Jack Of None | Akasa Air Co-Founder Aditya Ghosh | Rollin’ With The Boss Ep 3 Teaser

Master Of All, Jack Of None | Akasa Air Co-Founder Aditya Ghosh | Rollin’ With The Boss Ep 3 Teaser

Updated: 15 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Abhishek Singh

Aditya Ghosh was working as the legal counsel for the parent company of Indigo Airlines in 2008 when he was asked to join as the President. Mr. Ghosh, who co-founded Akasa Air with the late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala in 2022, said that the offer to join Indigo as its President 16 years ago seemed ‘unusual.’ The decision to accept the offer wasn’t easy, as it required him to put what he had built in terms of a career at stake—a decision, which he says, he is glad he made. If that short story sounds unusual and intriguing, you are in for a treat! Tune into Mint on 11th January at 8 pm as Aditya Ghosh joins Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint for a riveting conversation on Rollin’ With The Boss.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.